(Opalesque) The global hedge fund business’ average return dipped negative in July, but just slightly, to -0.32, according to the just-released eVestment July 2021 hedge fund performance data. This marked the first month of industry-wide average negative returns in 2021. Just over 51% of funds reporting to eVestment were in positive territory for the month, however, and year to date (YTD) industry performance is still in the green at +8.89%.

To read this article: