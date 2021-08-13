Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund returns dip negative in July, but just barely; India funds soar while China funds see a reversal of fortune

August 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The global hedge fund business’ average return dipped negative in July, but just slightly, to -0.32, according to the just-released eVestment July 2021 hedge fund performance data. This marked the first month of industry-wide average negative returns in 2021. Just over 51% of funds reporting to eVestment were in positive territory for the month, however, and year to date (YTD) industry performance is still in the green at +8.89%.

