(US NEWS) Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital. Together with Steven A. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Griffin’s Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year.

To read this article: