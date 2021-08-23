Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Griffin’s Citadel plans to redeem $500 mln from Melvin Capital – WSJ

August 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(US NEWS) Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital. Together with Steven A. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Griffin’s Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year.

