Goldman Sachs to require all people entering its offices to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19

August 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that only vaccinated people can enter its buildings starting next month. The leading global investment bank said the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers.  Those who aren’t fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo

