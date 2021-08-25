(CNBC)Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that only vaccinated people can enter its buildings starting next month. The leading global investment bank said the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo
