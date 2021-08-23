Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium to take place virtually due to Covid risk

August 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., symposium will take place virtually this year due to Covid risks, the Kansas City Fed announced Friday. “While we are disappointed that health conditions will prevent us from being able to gather in person at the Jackson Lake Lodge this year as we had planned, the safety of our guests and the Teton County community is our priority,”

