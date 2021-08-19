Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve preparing for taper this year, July minutes show

August 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials at their July gathering made plans to pull back the pace of their monthly bond purchases likely before the end of the year, meeting minutes released Wednesday indicated. However, the summary of the July 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee gathering indicated that the central bankers wanted to be clear that the reduction, or tapering, of assets was not a precursor to an imminent rate hike.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Billion dollar hedge funds: larger funds ahead of smaller funds during turbulent July
  2. Robinhood says dogecoin accounted for 62% of crypto revenue in Q2
  3. Federal Reserve preparing for taper this year, July minutes show
  4. Three-way merger creates $4.3bn wealth consultancy with global reach
  5. US non-profits increase allocations to hedge funds, yet private markets remain key

Search


Categories