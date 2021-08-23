(CNBC) The Federal Reserve’s efforts to reverse its easy policy will be a dominant theme for markets in the week ahead, as central bankers meet virtually for a key annual summit. Rather than convening amid the backdrop of the Grand Tetons in the crisp late August air, central bankers will have their annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium online due to Covid risks. Fed officials will be under pressure to gently steer toward less policy support, without creating a market tantrum.

