Charles Schwab to give most employees 5% raise, pushes back return to office

August 20, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Brokerage Charles Schwab is giving most of its employees a special 5% pay raise as record stock market levels propel the industry’s earnings. CEO Walt Bettinger said Thursday in a press release that he wanted to reward employees “for their contributions and their relentless commitment to see the world through clients’ eyes, even during the most challenging times.”

