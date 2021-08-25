Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin ‘whales’ jump back into market during cryptocurrency’s rebound to $50,000

August 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Bitcoin’s biggest investors appear to be upping their positions as the price recovers. Cryptocurrency accounts holding roughly $50 million or more worth of bitcoin have steadily increased their buying since the end of June, according to new data from blockchain firm Chainalysis. That bullishness continued into late August as prices rebounded above $50,000.

