(CNBC)Bitcoin’s biggest investors appear to be upping their positions as the price recovers. Cryptocurrency accounts holding roughly $50 million or more worth of bitcoin have steadily increased their buying since the end of June, according to new data from blockchain firm Chainalysis. That bullishness continued into late August as prices rebounded above $50,000.
