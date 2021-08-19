Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Billion dollar hedge funds: larger funds ahead of smaller funds during turbulent July

August 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The average Billion Dollar Club (BDC) hedge fund gained 0.1% in July but could not prevent the broader HFM Global Composite Index from slipping 0.1% off the back of underperformance among sub-BDC funds. In what was a turbulent month for markets, few hedge funds added significantly to YTD gains in July, although most protected what had been for the industry a 13-year high half-year advance in H1.

