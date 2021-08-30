Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A key jobs report in the week ahead could drive the next big market move

August 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With Jackson Hole in the rear-view mirror, August’s employment report this week could be the next driver for markets. Stocks gained in the past week, surging again to new highs Friday after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The chairman acknowledged that Fed officials expect to taper back their $120 billion a month bond-buying program this year, a first step toward reversing easy policy.

