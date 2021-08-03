Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

100 leading hedge fund managers reveal widespread enthusiasm for quant strategies

August 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) 80% of hedge fund managers expect institutional investors to increase their allocation to quant strategies in the next twelve months, said a study. The 100 leading hedge fund managers surveyed, who collectively manage over $231 billion in AUM, also reveals that 73% believe the current economic and fiscal environment is attractive for quant strategies, and 86% expect the number of quant hedge funds to increase over the next five years.

