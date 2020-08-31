Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

With the market back at a record, Wall Street’s top analysts think these stocks can go even higher

August 31, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks are once again at record high levels — with the S&P 500 now up over 21% on a one-year basis. That’s following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s more-relaxed inflation targeting strategy, impressive second quarter earnings and encouraging US-China trade talk progress. And while there are now a staggering 24 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, the approval of Abbott’s 15-minute Covid-19 test does provide further reopening optimism.

