(CNBC) Stocks are once again at record high levels — with the S&P 500 now up over 21% on a one-year basis. That’s following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s more-relaxed inflation targeting strategy, impressive second quarter earnings and encouraging US-China trade talk progress. And while there are now a staggering 24 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, the approval of Abbott’s 15-minute Covid-19 test does provide further reopening optimism.
With the market back at a record, Wall Street’s top analysts think these stocks can go even higher
