(Opalesque) Returns from venture funds globally reached a record high in Q4 2019 and remained strong in Q1 2020, despite the unfolding Covid-19 crisis, according to new data from eFront. 2019 was an exceptional year for venture capital performance, with funds globally recording an increase in aggregated multiple of invested capital (TVPI) of 10.5% year on year, reaching 1.632x in Q4 – a record high.

