(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded along the flatline on Monday night after the major averages logged in sharp gains to start the new month earlier in the day. The Dow closed Monday’s session up more than 200 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 rallied to its highest level since Feb. 21 and the Nasdaq closed at a record high. The S&P 500 also ended the session less than 3% below the intraday record set on Feb. 19.

