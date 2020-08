(Opalesque) The aggregate funding ratio of multiemployer defined benefit plans in the U.S. dropped to 82% as of June 30, down from 85% at the end of 2019, said a study. According to Milliman’s Multiemployer Pension Funding Study (MPFS), the weaker funded status increases the aggregate funding shortfall of multiemployer pension plans by $26 billion.

