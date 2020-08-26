(Opalesque) Many of the U.S.-based alternative investment managers (alt IMs) had their best fundraising periods on record in the second quarter, said a study. Investors searching for yield amid persistently low-interest rates led to record fundraising for alt-IMs in 2Q, according to a report by Fitch Ratings. Several firms logged their best fundraising periods on record – Apollo’s inflows were primarily driven by transactions in its insurance platform, without which inflows would have still totaled a strong $16 billion in 2Q.

