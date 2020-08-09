Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump says Anthony Scaramucci ‘just made a fool of himself’ on Fox News — you be the judge

August 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) President Donald Trump happened upon Fox News on Sunday evening and came across his former White House communications director trashing him on Steve Hilton’s show. The president has actually failed on his mission,” Scaramucci said. “No.1: The economy is upside down… No. 2: He has politicized the pandemic. And the last thing… we are shrinking the tent. In order to expand the tent we have to reframe and re-engineer the Republican Party.” To read this article:

