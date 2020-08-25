(Reuters) Shareholders of Far Point (FPAC.N), the blank-check company backed by U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC, on Monday approved the proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Swiss payments company Global Blue. The vote caps months of wrangling between Third Point and the private equity owners of Global Blue, which Far Point had agreed to acquire in January but has since seen its business suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

