Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Third Point-backed Far Point green lights $2.6 billion Global Blue deal

August 25, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Shareholders of Far Point (FPAC.N), the blank-check company backed by U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC, on Monday approved the proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Swiss payments company Global Blue. The vote caps months of wrangling between Third Point and the private equity owners of Global Blue, which Far Point had agreed to acquire in January but has since seen its business suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Former Brokers Charged with IIIegally Selling Securities
  2. Marble Ridge Founder Won’t Have To Fight Criminal Charges, Run Hedge Fund Simultaneously
  3. Third Point-backed Far Point green lights $2.6 billion Global Blue deal
  4. SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator at 3.08 per cent in August
  5. U.S. stock futures rise after the S&P 500?s first close above 3,400

Search


Categories