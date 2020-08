(Marketwatch) Tesla Inc. TSLA, +6.56% shares gained more than 6% on Thursday to end at a record $2,001.83 and setting an intraday record of $2,021.99. The stock slipped on Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning streak and a 37% gain in that period. Tesla had last ended at a record on Tuesday at $1,887.09.

