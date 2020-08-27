(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped during the overnight session Wednesday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to an upcoming address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Dow futures slipped 55 points, pointing to a lower open when regular equity trading resumes Thursday morning. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked lower, each pointing to muted opens.
Stock futures slip as Wall Street awaits speech from Fed’s Powell
