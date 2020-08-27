Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip as Wall Street awaits speech from Fed’s Powell

August 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped during the overnight session Wednesday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to an upcoming address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Dow futures slipped 55 points, pointing to a lower open when regular equity trading resumes Thursday morning. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked lower, each pointing to muted opens.

