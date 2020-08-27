(CNBC) The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, building on their massive rallies off the March lows, as tech shares led the way higher. The broader market index advanced 1% to 3,478.73 while the Nasdaq popped 1.7% to end the day at 11,665.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.48 points, or 0.3% to end at 28,331.92.

