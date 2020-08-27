Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at records again as Salesforce sparks massive tech rally

August 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, building on their massive rallies off the March lows, as tech shares led the way higher.  The broader market index advanced 1% to 3,478.73 while the Nasdaq popped 1.7% to end the day at 11,665.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.48 points, or 0.3% to end at 28,331.92.

