Sen. Sanders proposes one-time tax that would cost Bezos $42.8 billion, Musk $27.5 billion

August 7, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Top tech leaders and other billionaires would be forced to hand over billions of dollars in wealth they’ve gained during the coronavirus pandemic under a new bill introduced by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. The “Make Billionaires Pay Act” would impose a one-time 60% tax on wealth gains made by billionaires

