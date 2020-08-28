Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC modernises accredited investor definition

August 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted amendments to the “accredited investor” definition, one of the principal tests for determining who is eligible to participate in private capital markets. This follows a proposal done last year. An accredited investor is a person or a business entity who is allowed to deal in securities that may not be registered with financial authorities.

