Robinhood reports more monthly trades than rivals Charles Schwab, E-Trade combined

August 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Robinhood joined the rest of brokerage industry by publishing monthly trading data on Manday. The start-up trounced them all — at least by one metric. Robinhood saw 4.3 million daily average revenue trades, or DARTS, in June. This is the first time the start-up has shared monthly totals. Robinhood’s debut total was higher than all of the major incumbent brokerage firms, and more than E-Trade and Charles Schwab combined. 

