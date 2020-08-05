Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic files for U.S. bankruptcy protection

August 5, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for relief from creditors as the virus pandemic hammers the airline industry. The airline made the filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom. A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic cast the Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing as part of a court process to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month.

