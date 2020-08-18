Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Oracle is in talks to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations, challenging Microsoft, source says

August 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Oracle, an enterprise software giant, is in talks to acquire social media company TikTok’s U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand assets, according to a person familiar with the matter. Oracle is working with a group of U.S. venture capital firms that already have a stake in TikTok, said the person, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Interactive Brokers LLC to Pay More Than $12 Million for Anti-Money Laundering and Supervision Violations
  2. Stock futures little changed as the market inches closer to record
  3. AIMA and Albourne launch new initiative to strengthen diversity and inclusion within hedge fund industry
  4. July marks one of the best performances on record for hedge funds and CTAs:
  5. Hedge Fund Indices - A helpful tool, but can cause confusion

Search


Categories