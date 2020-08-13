(Opalesque) Nasdaq-listed software firm MicroStrategy purchased 21,454 bitcoin on Tuesday, effectively pouring all $250 million of its planned inflation-hedging funds into the digital currency. Disclosing its bitcoin buy alongside an equivalent stock buyback in a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded business intelligence firm worth over $1.2 billion.
