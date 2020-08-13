Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

MicroStrategy buys $250m in bitcoin, making the crypto as a primary treasury reserve asset

August 13, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Nasdaq-listed software firm MicroStrategy purchased 21,454 bitcoin on Tuesday, effectively pouring all $250 million of its planned inflation-hedging funds into the digital currency. Disclosing its bitcoin buy alongside an equivalent stock buyback in a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded business intelligence firm worth over $1.2 billion.

