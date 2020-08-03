Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Kodak’s stock tumbles after disclosure that investors have converted debt into nearly 30 million shares

August 3, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. KODK, -31.62% were down 24% in afternoon trading Monday, putting them on track for a third straight double-digit percentage decline, after the digital printing and film company, which is getting into the pharmaceutical-ingredients business, disclosed that holders of convertible notes were exercising their right to convert those notes into common stock.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges CEO and Company with Defrauding First Responders and Others Out of Millions
  2. Robinhood Crowd Helps Hedge Fund Manager Gain 30% This Year
  3. Hedge fund short sellers “battered” by $6 billion loss in tech rally – but bearish bets may yet rebound
  4. Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic files for U.S. bankruptcy protection
  5. Kodak reportedly under SEC investigation over disclosure of U.S. drug producing deal

Search


Categories