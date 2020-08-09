(Marketwatch) Stocks and bonds may be in an asset bubble, as record-low interest rates and a tremendous increase in the money supply have sent prices soaring this year. Add gold, which has risen 35% to $2,049 an ounce Aug. 5, to the list. But Michael Cuggino, CEO of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, says gold can move a lot higher. To read this article:
Gold Rising to $4,000 an ounce ‘Would Not Be An Unreasonable Move,’ Fund Manager says
