Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Gold Rising to $4,000 an ounce ‘Would Not Be An Unreasonable Move,’ Fund Manager says

August 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Stocks and bonds may be in an asset bubble, as record-low interest rates and a tremendous increase in the money supply have sent prices soaring this year. Add gold, which has risen 35% to $2,049 an ounce Aug. 5, to the list. But Michael Cuggino, CEO of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, says gold can move a lot higher. To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Interactive Brokers Charged With Repeatedly Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports
  2. Layoffs come for the asset management industry as economy stumbles
  3. Hedge funds turn up the heat with strong gains across equities, macro and activist strategies
  4. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs took top spots as M&A advisers in H1 2020
  5. Monsoon Capital and principal barred from NFA membership

Search


Categories