Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Family office VC investment and allocation on the rise

August 13, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Over the last decade, family offices have been increasing allocations to venture and building in-house venture investment capabilities, primarily stemming from strong historical returns, said a study. According to SVB and Campden Wealth report, on average, venture investments constitute 10% of participants’ overall portfolios, divided between direct investments (54% of the average VC portfolio) and funds (46%).

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Interactive Brokers LLC to Pay More Than $12 Million for Anti-Money Laundering and Supervision Violations
  2. Family office VC investment and allocation on the rise
  3. MicroStrategy buys $250m in bitcoin, making the crypto as a primary treasury reserve asset
  4. U.S. multiemployer pension plan funding drops to 82%
  5. Stock futures edge lower after S&P 500 closes just under a record

Search


Categories