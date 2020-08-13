(Opalesque) Over the last decade, family offices have been increasing allocations to venture and building in-house venture investment capabilities, primarily stemming from strong historical returns, said a study. According to SVB and Campden Wealth report, on average, venture investments constitute 10% of participants’ overall portfolios, divided between direct investments (54% of the average VC portfolio) and funds (46%).
Family office VC investment and allocation on the rise
