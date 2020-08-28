Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Emerging markets hedge funds surge as equities gain through global pandamic

August 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(0palesque) Emerging Markets and Asian hedge funds surged in 2Q 2020, recovering from steep losses experienced in late 1Q, with many indices posting gains for YTD 2020 through July. The HFRI China Index gained +6.8 return in July, which followed a +14.5 percent in 2Q, the best quarterly performance since 1Q 2019, to bring YTD performance to +13.1 percent, as reported today with the release of the HFR Asian Hedge Fund Industry Report and the HFR Emerging Markets Hedge Fund Industry Report from HFR.

