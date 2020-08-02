Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Eastman Kodak’s top executive reportedly got Trump deal windfall on an ‘understanding’

August 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Eastman Kodak on Monday granted its executive chairman options for 1.75 million shares as the result of what a person familiar with the arrangement described as an “understanding” with its board that had previously neither been listed in his employment contract nor made public. One day later, the administration of President Donald Trump announced a $765 million financing deal with Eastman Kodak, and in the days that followed the stock soared, making those additional options now held by executive chairman Jim Continenza worth tens of millions.

