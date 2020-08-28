(CNBC) Futures tied to major U.S. equity benchmarks rose in overnight trading on Thursday as Wall Street attempts to build on its record-breaking rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 211 points. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in positive territory. The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high for a fifth day in a row on Thursday, and briefly topped 3,500 for the first time ever.
Dow futures up 200 points in overnight trading after the index briefly erases 2020 losses
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.