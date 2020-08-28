Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures up 200 points in overnight trading after the index briefly erases 2020 losses

August 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures tied to major U.S. equity benchmarks rose in overnight trading on Thursday as Wall Street attempts to build on its record-breaking rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 211 points. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in positive territory. The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high for a fifth day in a row on Thursday, and briefly topped 3,500 for the first time ever.

