Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Depression-like collapse is sparking a wartime-type boom, market bull Jim Paulsen predicts

August 13, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks may see a super-sized comeback deep into next year. The Leuthold Group’s Jim Paulsen sees the depression-like collapse setting the stage for a wartime-type boom. “It forced companies to just knee-jerk react — to cut everything they could to try to survive this pandemic,” the firm’s chief investment strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday. “What that has done is put them in a unique position with incredible profit leverage because they whittled down costs so low and increased efficiencies.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Interactive Brokers LLC to Pay More Than $12 Million for Anti-Money Laundering and Supervision Violations
  2. Family office VC investment and allocation on the rise
  3. MicroStrategy buys $250m in bitcoin, making the crypto as a primary treasury reserve asset
  4. U.S. multiemployer pension plan funding drops to 82%
  5. Stock futures edge lower after S&P 500 closes just under a record

Search


Categories