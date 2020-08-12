(Hedgeweek) From the historic stock market sell-off and volatility surge that wreaked havoc on investment portfolios during March to the continued working-from-home practices which have thrown up various operational obstacles spanning technology, cybersecurity and infrastructure, the coronavirus crisis has upended all corners of the hedge fund industry.
Credit hedge fund Palmerston’s Jesse McCormick discusses Covid-19’s impact on business functions
