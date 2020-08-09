Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Chicago Fed’s Evans says stalled stimulus negotiations are ‘an unfortunate development’ for the economy

August 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) The stalled efforts by White House officials and Congressional Democrats is “an unfortunate development” for the U.S. economy, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Sunday. Fiscal policy has been unbelievably important during the initial phase of the shutdown of the economy, and it continues to be important as “we’ve not control over the virus spread,” Evans said, in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Interactive Brokers Charged With Repeatedly Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports
  2. Layoffs come for the asset management industry as economy stumbles
  3. Hedge funds turn up the heat with strong gains across equities, macro and activist strategies
  4. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs took top spots as M&A advisers in H1 2020
  5. Monsoon Capital and principal barred from NFA membership

Search


Categories