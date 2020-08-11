Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Banks and tech giants including JPMorgan and Amazon pledge to hire 100,000 minority New Yorkers

August 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The CEOs of banks, tech companies and consulting firms are forming a group to boost hiring from underrepresented groups in New York. Leaders from 27 firms that represent many of New York’s dominant industries banded together to create the New York Jobs CEO Council, which aims to hire 100,000 people from low-income Black, Latinx and Asian communities by 2030, according to a release.

