Assets in global ETPs reached a new record of $6.66tn in July

August 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Assets in exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed globally reached a new record of US$6.66 trillion at the end of July 2020. According to figures from the ETFGI consultancy, ETPs gathered net inflows of $79.35 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to $373.16 billion: significantly higher than the $270.21 billion gathered in the first seven months of 2019.

