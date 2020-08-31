Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans

August 31, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman touted the success of his funds late last week, citing attractive valuations for his holdings and saying he has up to $7 billion to invest in a private company, while saying that opening stock ownership to all Americans is a key to political stability. For a second straight year, Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management is generating double-digit returns with a 44.1% gain at his Pershing Square Holdings portfolio.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Billionaire Steve Cohen enters talks to buy New York Mets:
  2. SEC Charges Ponzi Scheme Targeting African Immigrants
  3. Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
  4. Emerging markets hedge funds surge as equities gain through global pandemic
  5. SEC Commission to vote on changes to the Wall Street whistleblower law on 2 September

Search


Categories