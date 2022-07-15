Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more major bank earnings

July 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose Friday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined following a disappointing start to second quarter earnings from the country’s largest banks. More major bank results are expected Friday from Wells Fargo and Citigroup. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 85 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.36% and 0.45%, respectively.

