(CNBC) Federal regulators fined Bank of America $225 million for “botching the disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic,” the subject of a CNBC investigation last year. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the firm $100 million and, in a separate order, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is fining the bank $125 million.
Bank of America fined $225 million over unemployment benefits program
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.