Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bank of America fined $225 million over unemployment benefits program

July 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal regulators fined Bank of America $225 million for “botching the disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic,” the subject of a CNBC investigation last year.  The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the firm $100 million and, in a separate order, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is fining the bank $125 million.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Four Unregistered Brokers Who Sold Sky Group Securities
  2. Bank of America fined $225 million over unemployment benefits program
  3. Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more major bank earnings
  4. JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
  5. Pinterest shares soar after report that Elliott Management has acquired a 9% stake

Search


Categories