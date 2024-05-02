Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google lays off hundreds of ‘Core’ employees, moves some positions to India and Mexico

May 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Just ahead of its blowout first-quarter earnings report on April 25, Google laid off at least 200 employees from its “Core” teams, in a reorganization that will include moving some roles to India and Mexico, CNBC has learned. The Core unit is responsible for building the technical foundation behind the company’s flagship products and for protecting users’ online safety, according to Google’s website.

