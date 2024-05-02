(CNBC) Stock futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked ahead to more corporate earnings due Thursday and key labor data set for later in the week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures climbed about 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.3%. In after-hours trading, chipmaker Qualcomm rose more than 3% on better-than-expected adjusted earnings and strong revenue guidance.
Stock futures rise after Fed decides to hold rates steady: Live updates
