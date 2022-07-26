Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon sinks after Walmart lowers profit outlook on inflation concerns

July 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Amazon fell more than 4% in extended trading on Monday after Walmart said it was lowering its quarterly and full-year profit guidance. Walmart announced after the bell on Monday that it now expects adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to slide around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. Previously, it had forecast them to be flat to up slightly for the second quarter and to drop by 1% for the full year.

