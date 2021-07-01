(Opalesque) TP ICAP Group, the world’s biggest interdealer broker, is launching a cryptocurrency venue for institutions to trade BTC, and plans include adding ETH as well. The London-based broker, which has offered Bitcoin futures since 2019, said in a press release it’s working with Fidelity Digital Assets and Zodia Custody, a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, to provide execution and settlement of crypto trades.

