Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

World’s biggest interdealer broker to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity

July 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) TP ICAP Group, the world’s biggest interdealer broker, is launching a cryptocurrency venue for institutions to trade BTC, and plans include adding ETH as well. The London-based broker, which has offered Bitcoin futures since 2019, said in a press release it’s working with Fidelity Digital Assets and Zodia Custody, a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, to provide execution and settlement of crypto trades.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Robinhood to pay $70 million fine after causing ‘widespread and significant harm’ to customers
  2. Charlie Munger calls Robinhood ‘a gambling parlor’—here’s how Warren Buffett says to invest instead
  3. Trump Organization and its CFO indicted by Manhattan grand jury
  4. World's biggest interdealer broker to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity
  5. Hedge fund launches increased in Q1 amidst inflationary pressures

Search


Categories