Wholesale prices rose 7.3% in June from a year ago for a record surge

July 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wholesale prices for June rose more than expected in another sign that inflation is moving at a faster pace than markets had anticipated. The producer price index, which measures what companies get for the goods they produce, increased 1% from May and jumped 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. That marked the second month in a row in which the PPI set a record for a data series that goes back to 2010.

