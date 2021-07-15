(CNBC) Wholesale prices for June rose more than expected in another sign that inflation is moving at a faster pace than markets had anticipated. The producer price index, which measures what companies get for the goods they produce, increased 1% from May and jumped 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. That marked the second month in a row in which the PPI set a record for a data series that goes back to 2010.

