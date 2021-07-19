Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sustainable investments account for more than a third of global assets

July 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Sustainable investments total $35.3 trillion, or more than a third of all assets in five of the world’s biggest markets, a report from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance on Monday showed. Investors are increasingly driven by environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors that traditionally have not been captured in a company’s balance sheet, but that can influence future returns.

