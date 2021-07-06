Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another round of records

July 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Digital asset investment inflows positive for first time in five weeks
  2. Hedge fund optimism on the rise amid double-digit returns
  3. Man Group reports mixed fortunes for hedge funds in June
  4. Biden’s plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy are losing momentum
  5. Fed officials kept a patient tone in terms of tightening monetary policy,

Search


Categories