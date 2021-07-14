Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space start-up Momentus over misleading claims

July 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said it charged blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition, its sponsor SRC-NI, space exploration company Momentus and two executives for misleading claims over their planned merger. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the companies and Stable Road Acquisition Company Chief Executive Brian Kabot agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that they misled investors.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Funds of funds post record high $51bn AUM in 2020
  2. Powell says the Fed is still a ways off from altering policy, expects inflation to moderate
  3. Stock futures are mixed ahead of more earnings and jobs data
  4. BlackRock CEO Says,You may need to work longer, ramp up investment risk to afford retirement,
  5. Wholesale prices rose 7.3% in June from a year ago for a record surge

Search


Categories