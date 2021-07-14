(CNBC) The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said it charged blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition, its sponsor SRC-NI, space exploration company Momentus and two executives for misleading claims over their planned merger. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the companies and Stable Road Acquisition Company Chief Executive Brian Kabot agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that they misled investors.
SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space start-up Momentus over misleading claims
