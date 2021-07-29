Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Robinhood valued at $32 billion after selling shares in IPO at $38 per share

July 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Robinhood, whose stock trading app has surged in popularity among retail investors, sold shares in its IPO at $38 a piece, valuing the company at about $32 billion. Ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, Robinhood priced shares at the low end of the $38 and $42 range. The company, which will trade under ticker symbol HOOD, sold 52.4 million shares, raising close to $2 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed holds rates near zero, says economy has gotten better even with pandemic worries
  2. Blackstone buys stake in alternative asset manager GTCR
  3. Credit Suisse investigation into Archegos scandal reveals multiple failings but no ‘fraudulent or illegal conduct’
  4. Robinhood valued at $32 billion after selling shares in IPO at $38 per share
  5. Facebook beats earnings expectations, but warns of significant growth slowdown

Search


Categories