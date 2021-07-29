(CNBC) Robinhood, whose stock trading app has surged in popularity among retail investors, sold shares in its IPO at $38 a piece, valuing the company at about $32 billion. Ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, Robinhood priced shares at the low end of the $38 and $42 range. The company, which will trade under ticker symbol HOOD, sold 52.4 million shares, raising close to $2 billion.

To read this article: